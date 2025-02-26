1,360 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,360 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,935.22. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

