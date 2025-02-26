11,896 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Acquired by Sincerus Advisory LLC

Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,346,000 after acquiring an additional 799,958 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,573 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,856,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after buying an additional 125,320 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

