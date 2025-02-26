116 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Up 3.8 %

NVR stock opened at $7,327.60 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $7,015.00 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,907.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8,759.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

