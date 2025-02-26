1,096 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $338.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.