1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 93,500 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,178,469 shares in the company, valued at $54,412,795.02. This represents a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $278,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $871,720.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $3,061,110.92.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 855,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,286. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.