Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.640-7.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Ziff Davis stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

