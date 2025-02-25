Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Coty Earnings

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COTY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -599.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 330.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Coty by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

