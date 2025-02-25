Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $2.55 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 494.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 394,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 327,877 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 228.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.