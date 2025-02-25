Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

