Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.02 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,159 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,045 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 238.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,381 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $69.94 and a one year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

