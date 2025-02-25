Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,978 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

