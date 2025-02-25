Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GameStop by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, December 6th.

GameStop Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.87 and a beta of -0.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.68 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

