Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 130,146 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

TEVA stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

