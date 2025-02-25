XPEL (XPEL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $106.98 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL Price Performance

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. XPEL has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $612,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,247.60. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

