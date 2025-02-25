Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.89) per share and revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XENE stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,340.40. This represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,969. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

