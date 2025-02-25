Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.740 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

