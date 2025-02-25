Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 123,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

CVX stock opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average is $151.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.