Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

