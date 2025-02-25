Wrapmanager Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,741 shares of company stock valued at $21,988,532. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $909.01 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $930.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 219.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.82.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

