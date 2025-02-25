Wrapmanager Inc. Has $20.06 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 235,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 274,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.