Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 1,192 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.59 and a 200-day moving average of $283.81. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $233.95 and a one year high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

