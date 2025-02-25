World Equity Group Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

FAS opened at $172.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.20. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $187.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.