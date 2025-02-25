World Equity Group Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.