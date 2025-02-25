World Equity Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,444 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
