World Equity Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,444 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

