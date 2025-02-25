World Equity Group Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,428.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 215,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 206,936 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,046,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,509,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $6,569,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

