World Equity Group Inc. Invests $309,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $218.72 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.01.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

