World Equity Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

