Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $20.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE WWW opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.64.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolverine World Wide
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Trading Halts Explained
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.