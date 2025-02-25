Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $20.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WWW opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

