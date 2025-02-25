Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10,217.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 160,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 158,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 11,535.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.95.

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

