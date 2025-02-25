Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

