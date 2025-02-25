Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 740.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYD opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

