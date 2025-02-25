WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
HYZD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. 35,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,355. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
