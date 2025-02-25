Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.66.
