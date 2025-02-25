Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.41. 2,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

