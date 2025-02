Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 363,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,897,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Westminster Group alerts:

Westminster Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westminster Group plc is a specialist security and services group operating worldwide via an extensive international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries.

Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.

The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.