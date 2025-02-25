Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 638,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after buying an additional 173,083 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,027,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,055,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

