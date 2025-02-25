Weinberger Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.22. General Electric has a 52 week low of $122.48 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

