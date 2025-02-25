Weinberger Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,645,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,097,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,032,000. Finally, Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,522,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

