Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY):

2/24/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $384.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $284.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $314.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/27/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.24 and its 200 day moving average is $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,271.63. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

