Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Universal Display (OLED)

2/21/2025 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Universal Display had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $207.00 to $213.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $234.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Universal Display had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OLED traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.46. 254,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,029. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $140.17 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $3,779,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

