Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equity Residential (EQR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) recently:

2/14/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/8/2025 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2025 – Equity Residential was given a new $82.25 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/31/2025 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EQR opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $384,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,634.42. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $2,493,426,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,922,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,976,000 after buying an additional 321,002 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,050,000 after buying an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,594,000 after buying an additional 165,683 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,897,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,749,000 after buying an additional 152,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

