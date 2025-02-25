Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rollins (ROL)

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2025 – Rollins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2025 – Rollins had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Rollins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Rollins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2025 – Rollins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2025 – Rollins had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Rollins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2025 – Rollins is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Rollins had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2024 – Rollins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,778,000 after purchasing an additional 617,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $176,784,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rollins by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 322,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

