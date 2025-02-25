Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Powerfleet (AIOT)

Powerfleet (NASDAQ: AIOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2025 – Powerfleet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Powerfleet had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Powerfleet had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Powerfleet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Powerfleet Trading Down 1.4 %

AIOT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Powerfleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Powerfleet Inc alerts:

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Powerfleet

In related news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,782.10. This trade represents a 25.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIOT. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,361,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.