Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mplx (MPLX)

Mplx (NYSE: MPLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 2/22/2025 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 2/14/2025 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/6/2025 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2025 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2025 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/27/2025 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/19/2025 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 1/13/2025 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/11/2025 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/3/2025 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Mplx Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 783,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,392. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Mplx by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,079,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

