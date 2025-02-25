Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJT opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

