Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.64. The company has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.