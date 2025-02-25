Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

