Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLFree Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $87.76 and a twelve month high of $108.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile



The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

