Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

AIQ stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -237.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

