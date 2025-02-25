WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 279,356 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

